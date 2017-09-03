India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo: Toss delayed due to rain

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of the fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo's R Premadasa stadium. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

14:07 IST: Good new is that the covers are coming off!

14:01 IST: The forecast isn't great. Rain is being shown throughout the day with a few dry spells in between. The toss has been delayed!

13:42 IST: Very, very thin drizzle is what it looks like now. Super Soppers are out!

13:26 IST: The weather forecast doesn't show any signs of improvement in Colombo. No updates from the stadium yet.

13:04 IST: It presently is raining heavily in Colombo. Not the ideal scenario for cricket lovers.

On the back of yet another highly impressive victory at the same venue on Thursday, Team India gear up for the final ODI of the 5-match series as Virat Kohli sets sights on becoming the first Indian captain to complete a whitewash in three separate five-match ODI series.

The visitors who already swept the Test series 3-0, and given their dominant run on this trip, would like to sweep the ODI series as well. (Full Preview)

Sri Lanka are in danger of losing a second successive ODI series to India by a 5-0 margin. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series in November 2014, a depleted Lankan side lost 5-0 in India.

There will be special focus on Ajinkya Rahane, who is set to pair up alongside Rohit Sharma in the opening slot after Shikhar Dhawan left camp to head back home following his mother's illness.

Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav would be under the spotlight once again as Virat Kohli looks to give them an extended run-in in the team.

The Lankans would welcome back their skipper Upul Tharanga back in the team as he completes his 2-match ban for slow over rate in the 2nd ODI.

4th ODI Review:

India rode on blistering centuries by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth one-day international Thursday for a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

The batsmen shared 219 runs for the second wicket off just 168 balls to help India post an imposing 375-5 after the visitors elected to bat at the R. Premadasa stadium.

Sri Lanka barely put up a fight after losing four early wickets for 68 runs, folding up for 207 in 42.4 overs.

Angelo Mathews top-scored with 70 in what was Sri Lanka`s biggest defeat in terms of runs in an ODI on home soil.