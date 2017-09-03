close
India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: Five players to watch out for

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 00:13
India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: Five players to watch out for

New Delhi: India have already taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, but the visitors have so far been relentless in this tour. The same can be expected on Sunday, when Virat Kohli & Co take on Sri Lanka in their fifth and final match of the series.

For India to replicate their Test series whitewash in the ODIs, their stars would need to perform. For Lanka, a win will help lift their moral. But, entertaining that thought seems ludricous now considering how they have submitted themselves in front of a rampant Indian side.

Here are five players to watch for:

1. MS Dhoni (IND): The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has managed to convince his detractors that he is still India's best when it comes to giving the finishing touches. If head coach Ravi Shastri's words are to be believed, then Dhoni is not even half finished yet.

The 36-year-old can become the first man in the history to affect a century of stumpings. That's very likely to happen today. Then, with the bat, he needs just 24 runs to leapfrog former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (15,593) to stand fifth on the list of most runs for India accross all formats.

2. Angelo Mathews (SL): On the eve of the match, the all-rounder said that all they need is one win. And considering how they had chased down 322 in the ICC Champions Trophy against India in June, they certainly can hope for a win. But now, it seems a far-fetched dream.

If Lanka are to win the match, they will need their former captain to perform with both bat and ball. In the last match, he scored a good looking 70 after taking two Indian wickets in a futile effort. The 30-year-old is one of the few current Lankan players who can win matches single-handedly.

3. Akila Dananjaya (SL): The 23-year-old has very quickly assumed the role of a fabled gaint killer against the famed Indian batting line up. His 6/54 in the second match of the ODI series will be remembered for a long time by Lankan fans. It indeed was one bright spot in a series which has gone horribly wrong for them.

With one match left in the series, and a lone T20I match coming up, the offspinner, with his veritable wrong'uns, can still wreck havoc in the Indian batting line-up.

4. Jasprit Bumrah (IND): The Indian pacer has consolidated his place in the team with a series of commendable performances. Yes, his big tournament debut in England, in the ICC Champions Trophy was forgetable, but he has since evolved and matured.

In the third match of the series, the 23-year-old recorded his maiden five-wicket haul. It came after after taking four wickets in the second match. And with two wickets each in the first and fourth matches, he has now become the most successful Indian bowler in this bilateral series.

5. Virat Kohli (IND): Today, any cricket list is concidered incomplete without the India captain. Such is his presence. And on Sunday, he will present himself to become the joint second highest player to hit most ODI hundreds along with Ricky Ponting. Then, there are other records too to be taken care of, like becoming the first player to hit a hat-trick of hundreds in one  venue.

The Run Machine will however focus on helping his team achieve a series whitewash, just like the Test series. Historic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo sure stands to witness some record breaking feats.

 

