India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, Telecast, Time

New Delhi: It wasn't the most impressive post follo-won outing for Virat Kohli-led Team India who invited the hosts to bat again after as Karunaratne and Mendis kept countering challenge posed by the Indian bowlers on Day 3.

India were efficient in restricting the Lankans to a meagre total of 183 runs, hence taking a 439-run lead courtesey their 622 in first innigns but little did they expect from the hosts to produce sucha good fight back in second innings.

Day 3 Review:

India tightened its grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka despite a fighting century by Kusal Mendis during the hosts` follow-on in Colombo.

Mendis put on 191 runs for the second wicket with opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) before falling to paceman Hardik Pandya for 110 just before stumps on day three.

The hosts were 209 for two at close, still trailing India by 230 runs in their second innings. Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara on two were at the crease.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

When did the match start and when does it end?

The second match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 3-7 August.

What time will the match start on Day 4?

The play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the match on TV?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

How to watch the match on Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.