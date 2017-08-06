close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, Telecast, Time

The hosts were 209 for two at close, still trailing India by 230 runs in their second innings. Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara on two were at the crease.

Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 00:33
India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, Telecast, Time
IANS

New Delhi: It wasn't the most impressive post follo-won outing for Virat Kohli-led Team India who invited the hosts to bat again after as Karunaratne and Mendis kept countering challenge posed by the Indian bowlers on Day 3.

India were efficient in restricting the Lankans to a meagre total of 183 runs, hence taking a 439-run lead courtesey their 622 in first innigns but little did they expect from the hosts to produce sucha  good fight back in second innings.

Day 3 Review:

India tightened its grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka despite a fighting century by Kusal Mendis during the hosts` follow-on in Colombo.

Mendis put on 191 runs for the second wicket with opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) before falling to paceman Hardik Pandya for 110 just before stumps on day three.

The hosts were 209 for two at close, still trailing India by 230 runs in their second innings. Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara on two were at the crease.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

When did the match start and when does it end?

The second match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 3-7 August.

What time will the match start on Day 4?

The play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the match on TV?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

How to watch the match on Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaColombo TestDay 4Virat KohliKarunaratneMendiscricket newsInd Vs SL

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: UP Yoddha defeat Bengaluru Bulls 32-27

Virender Sehwag enjoys &#039;Hakka Noodles&#039; as Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag enjoys 'Hakka Noodles' as Vijende...

Want to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali&#039;s title as a peace message, says Vijender Singh after winning ninth bout
Other Sports

Want to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali's title as a peace...

Vijender Singh defeats China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali by unanimous decision in Battleground Asia
Other Sports

Vijender Singh defeats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali by...

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-careers with technical knock-outs
Other Sports

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-ca...

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes back to the hut
cricket

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes...

The second new ball will be important: Ravichandran Ashwin
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

The second new ball will be important: Ravichandran Ashwin

World Athletics Championships: Indian players disappoint as Dutee Chand crash out
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Indian players disappoint as...

Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird named in Australian Test squad for Bangladesh tour
cricket

Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird named in Australian Test squ...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video