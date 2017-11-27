India vs Sri Lanka: I hope to double my 300 Test wickets, says Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi: Quickest to 300 Test wickets, Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin wants to double the number before finishing his career.

Playing his 54th Test, Ashwin on Monday overtook bowling great Dennis Lillee as the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets and took his team to victory on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

Lillee reached the landmark in 56 Tests.

Ashwin's match-haul of 8/130 helped India level their biggest victory margin of an innings and 239 runs in Test cricket against Bangladesh back in 2007.

"I really hope I can go on to double these 300 wickets. I`ve only played 50 Tests," the 31-year-old spinner said after India's win.

"It`s not easy bowling spin, it looks like you`re just ambling up. But there`s a lot (that goes) behind it."

Ashwin dismissed Lankan No. 11 Lahiru Gamage for a duck to reach the milestone.

The Indian had also overtaken Lillee in fastest to 250 wickets, playing his 45th Test early this year against Bangladesh.