India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni inspects Eden Garden pitch ahead of first Test

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni no longer plays Test cricket, but he still cares how the pitch will behave when India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata scheduled for November 16-20.

Dhoni, 36, talked to curator Sujan Mukherjee, checking the Eden Gardens strip, on Thursday. "Dhoni really appreciated the pitch preparation and wished us for the Test match," Mukherjee was qouted as saying by PTI.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman retired from Test cricket on 30 December 2014, then stepped down as the captain of limited overs' sides in January this year.

The two-time World Cup winning captain has become a topic of intense debate with the likes of VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar questioning his position in the team. It prompted captain Virat Kohli to come out in open and defence his predecessor.

After India 2-1 T20I series win over New Zealand, Kohli asked why Indians are after Dhoni's life.

"He (Dhoni) hit a six in Delhi and it was shown five times in the post-match show. Everyone was really happy. Suddenly he doesn't score in one game, and we are after his life," Kohli said.

In a storied career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 309 ODIs and 83 T20Is. He also helped India lift two World Cup trophies.

India will play a three-match Test series against Lanka. It will be followed by ODI and T20I series, involving three matches each.

India had whitewashed Sri Lanka in all formats - three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I -- when they toured the Island nation in July-September.