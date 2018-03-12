India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas T20I tri-series, 4th game: When and where to watch

New Delhi: India will look for revenge when they take on Sri Lanka in the fourth game of the Nidahas T20I tri-series in Colombo on Monday.

India lost the tri-series opener against the hosts on March 6 thanks to Kusal Perera's heroics with the bat. India bounced back with a win against Bangladesh in their next game but it's Sri Lanka whom they would want to beat to settle the score.

Rishabh Pant has had average outings with the bat in the previous two matches for India and it will be interesting to see if the team management continues to back him.

Here's how you can keep abreast of all happenings in the match.

Schedule

March 12

Venue

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time

7 pm IST

Live TV broadcast

DSport

Live Score and Updates

Zeenews.com