India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas tri-series: KL Rahul becomes first Indian to get out hit-wicket in T20Is

KL Rahul made a dubious distinction during the fourth game of the Nidahas T20I tri-series in Colombo on Monday as he became the first Indian to get out hit-wicket in the shortest format of the game.

Rahul (18) played back to a Jeeven Mendis delivery in the 10th over looking for a single on the legside when his back foot disrupted the stumps.

Rahul and Manish Pandey had added 23 runs for the fourth wicket when this uncommon incident happened. Only nine players before had got out in that fashion in T20Is.

Incidentally, Rahul had returned to India's playing XI replacing the out-of-form Rishabh Pant and desperately needed a solid innings to stake a claim for a regular berth in India's T20I team. Alas, his quest ended in one of the most unfortunate manners.

Earlier in the day after rain reduced the match to 19 overs per side and Rohit Sharma elected to bowl, medium pacer Shardul Thakur picked up a career-best 4/27, including back-to-back wickets in the last over, to help India restict the hosts to 152/9.

The Lankans were at one time on course for a big score at 96/2 in 10.3 overs when Vijay Shankar removed Upul Tharanga for 22. The complexion of the Sri Lankan innings changed in the blink of an eye thereafter.

The 62-run third-wicket stand between Kusal Mendis (55 off 38 balls) and Tharanga had given the hosts a lot of hope but with the departure of Tharanga the Indian bowlers got back in charge of the proceedings.

Sri Lanka, who were playing in this match without their regular captain Dinesh Chandimal, suspended on account of a slow over-rate offence against Bangladesh in Match 3, had Dasun Shanaka's 19 off 16 balls plenty to thank for taking them past the 150-run mark.

Washington Sundar was the second best Indian bowler on the evening as he returned 2/21 in his four overs. Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shankar took one wicket each.