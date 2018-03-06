India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch live on TV

New Delhi: After winning the ODI and T20I series in South Africa, a new-look India will face Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international of the tri-nation series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The tri-nation Nidahas Trophy will be contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested along with many other first-choice players, India will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Along with Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the tri-series.

Here's how you can stay hooked to the match:

When

March 6

Where

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live on TV

DSport

Time

Match begins 7 p.m. IST.

Live Score and Updates

Zeenews.com