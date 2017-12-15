India vs Sri Lanka: No Lasith Malinga in T20I squad, Suranga Lakmal rested

Colombo: Veteran speedster Lasith Malinga has not been picked in the Sri Lanka T20 squad for the three-match series against India, starting December 20.

The list has been ratified by sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera. The list, however, says Malinga has been rested without stating any reason for that. Malinga has taken part in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Senior players Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been rested. Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka have replaced them in the squad.

The first match will be played at Cuttack on December 20 followed by matches in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24 respectively.

Squad: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.