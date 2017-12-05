India vs Sri Lanka: No place for Test captain Dinesh Chandimal in Lankan ODI side

New Delhi: Dinesh Chandimal played hit a brilliant hundred in the third and final Test against India in Delhi, but it was not enough for him to get a place in the ODI squad.

Sri Lankan selectors on Tuesday left out the Test captain from the ODI squad, as all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka return to the side.

Chandimal, who was the last man out for 164 in Sri Lanka`s first innings in New Delhi on Day 4 of Delhi Test, is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes.

The 28-year-old has so played 143 ODI matches, scoring 3288 runs at 32.23. He ha four centuries and 21 fifties.

Last week, Sri Lanka named Thisara Perera as the ODI captain in place of Upul Tharanga.

Under Tharanga, Sri Lanka suffered three consecutive ODI whitewashes this year against South Africa, India and Pakistan.

Three-match ODI series will start on December 10 in Dharamsala. Other two matches will be played in Mohali and Visakhapatnam.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Chathuranga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep