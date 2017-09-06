India vs Sri Lanka, T20I, Colombo: Live Cricket Score and Updates

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of the sole T20 International between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo's R Premadasa stadium. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

TOSS delayed due to rain. Ground to be inspected at 7: 00 pm IST

It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off now #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/7vVsmRhK95 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

Glum and gloomy scenes here in Colombo ahead of the one-off T20I #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/hjNrcAgw4E — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

With opportunity equalling a record 9-0 sweep, including all formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is – Virat Kohli would look to draw top performances from his players for one last time this series and conclude the tour with the best possible result. (Full Preview)

Sri Lanka, contrary to the results they achieved in Tests and ODIs, have a considerably better record in the shortest format of the game. In their most recent encounters, the Lankans have beaten South Africa and Australia in T20I series at home while they drew the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue lost their last T20I against West Indies and are presently placed 5th in the ICC Team Rankings, three places above Sri Lanka.

Pandya, who didn't feature in Team India's clash against Windies looks likely to be included in the playing eleven considering the form, with both bat and ball, he has shown on the tour so far.

Jasprit Bumrah, the T20 specialist bowler should be paired up with fellow paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel will likely form the 4-main stream bowling attack. Pandya and Kedar Jadhav will act as 5th and 6th bowling options.

Rohit Sharma looks set to open with Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni to follow. Though it remains to be seen who amongst KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will get the nod for second opening spot.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a few changes to their original T20 squad after suffering the 5-0 whitewash. Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are prominent additions.

Pacer Suranga Lakmal makes a comeback after injury, as he had been ruled out ahead of the second Test in August. Mystery spinner Akila Dananjay has also been added to the squad.

Vandersay had made an impression for Sri Lanka in the World T20 last year, but suffered from injury issues since and hasn?t been a regular feature of the side.

Surprisingly, left-arm leg spinner Lakshan Sandakan has been left out of the squad.

Pacers Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have also been left out after unimpressive showings in the recently concluded ODI series. Lasith Malinga has been picked again, however.

The Lankan team management had talked about resting Kusal Mendis as he was fatigued, and he has been duly left out.