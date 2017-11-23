India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli admits team management orders fast pitches

New Delhi: There were reports that the Eden Gardens pitch, which was used during the first Test match against Sri Lanka, was decked with greenery at the request of Indian team management. The match witnessed lively ball movement and pacers dominated the bat and ball contest. In fact, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav became the first Indian trio to take all ten wickets in an innings in India.

On the eve of the second match, India captain Virat Kohli admitted that they have indeed demanded a fast, green-topped pitch for the match. The match ended in a thrilling draw, with the Indian pacers pushing for an improbable win on Day 5. And it's expected to be another pace-friendly top in Nagpur.

"Yes, because unfortunately we get only two days before we fly to South Africa after this series is over," Kohli told reporters.

It's being done to help the number one ranked Test team tune to the demands of playing on a green top. For the record, India have never won a Test series in South Africa. And the reason for their failer is often attributed to Indian batsmen's inability flourish on fast and bouncy pitches.

"So we have no choice but to be in game situations and think of what`s coming ahead for us... As usual cramped for time, which I think we needed to assess in future as well," he added.

Just after the Sri Lanka series, India will embark on a three-Test tour starting January in South Africa.

Kohli said he wanted his players to get used to the fast and bouncy tracks that await in venues like Johannesburg and Cape Town, which will host the opening Test.

"We thought this is an ample opportunity for us to challenge ourselves, put us in a situation... As I said, we want to embrace being in difficult conditions.

"I am not saying everyone will go out and perform immediately but if we can feel comfortable about it after one, two or three innings everybody will come good and once you come good we will get that confidence," he said.

The second Test against Lanka starts tomorrow (November 24).