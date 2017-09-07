close
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli did not win toss in sole T20I, but Upul Tharanga did

Andy Pycroft confirmed it was tails and said 'India', which probably got Murali Kartik confused that Virat Kohli had won the toss and he proceeded by asking him what would he like to do first.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 14:03
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli did not win toss in sole T20I, but Upul Tharanga did
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli opted to field first after winning toss in the sole T20 International against Sri Lanka at Colombo and efficiently restricted the hosts to a chasable total of 170. But, it now seems like not Kohli, but Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga had won the toss.

If we rewind to the start of the match, the official presenter Murali Kartik introduced the two captains (Kohli and Tharanga), the match referee Andy Pycroft and toss representative Gautam at the coin toss. The Lankan skipper tossed the coin and Kohli called heads.

Pycroft confirmed it was tails and said 'India', which probably got Kartik confused that Kohli had won the toss and he proceeded by asking him what would he like to do first.

Kohli opted to field first and the Lankans did bat well to reach a competitive total of 170/7, though it could not prevent the Men in Blue from chasing it down rather easily.

Here's the video of the incident:

Though toss doesn't play the most important role in a format as short as T20, it still remains debatable if Sri Lanka would have fared better batting second.

Chasing 171 for victory, India rode on a 119-run second-wicket stand between Kohli (82) and Manish Pandey (51 not out) to achieve their target with four balls to spare.

The visitors remained unbeaten in their nine matches against Sri Lanka as they won the Test and one-day series 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

