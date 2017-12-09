India vs Sri Lanka: Washington Sundar replaces injured Kedar Jadhav in ODI squad

New Delhi: India suffered a huge blow on the eve of Sunday's ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Bowling all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who has established himself as a regular member of the side, suffered a hamstring injury during training.

Jadhav, 32, has been replaced by Washington Sundar. The Tamil Nadu teenager earned his maiden international call-up earlier this week, when he was named in the T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Lanka.

Jadhav was expected to feature prominently in the Indian batting line-up, and probably in the number four. But in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and Jadhav, India will need to rejig the batting order once again.

Sundar, regarded as a rising talent, was part of the Tamil Nadu side which won the 50-over Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy titles, and the India Red team that won the first-class Duleep Trophy.

He won accolades for helping Rising Pune Supergiant reach the final of Indian Premier League last season.

Here's the updated India squad:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar