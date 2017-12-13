India vs Sri Lanka: Watch Rohit Sharma's anniversary gift to wife Ritika after historic knock in Mohali

New Delhi: Leading India only for the second time, Rohit Sharma played a record-breaking captain's knock by hitting his 16th ODI century, which turned out to be an unprecedented third double hundred, in the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Wednesday. And the moment he reached his 'first hundred', he had a special marriage anniversary gift for wife, Ritika, applauding her Mr. Perfect from the stands at the PCA Stadium.

After acknowledging the crowd by waving his bat, Rohit blew a kiss to Ritika, suggesting this one was especially for her. The couple got married on December 13, 2015.

A captain's knock. @ImRo45 has looked in full flow and has marched on to a well-made century. ODI Century no. 16 #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qWtwNpp7dr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2017

Rohit is leading the Indian side in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is off national duty and got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy on December 11.

Rohit, who also leads Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, had a forgettable first match as batsman and captain. India were bowled out for 112 and then lost by seven wickets.

Rohit scored just two in the first ODI but made amends for it with his 208 not out - becoming the first man to have three ODI double hundreds in his name.