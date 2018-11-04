India vs West Indies 1st T20: Live Updates

India is all set to take on West Indies in the first clash of the three match T20 series scheduled between the two nations at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

Here are the live match updates:

# WI XI: R Powell, DM Bravo, S Hope, S Hetmyer, D Ramdin, K Pollard, C Brathwaite, K Paul, F Allen, K Pierre, O Thomas

# IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, L Rahul, R Pant, M Pandey, D Karthik, K Pandya, K Yadav, J Bumrah, K Ahmed, U Yadav

# Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field first

#TeamIndia wins the toss and will bowl first against Windies in the 1st T20I.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/he5OswpV6t — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

India recorded a 3-1 win in the five-match ODI series against West Indies having ensured a 2-0 clean sweep in the Test series previously as well.

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front, ensuring excellent performances through thick and thin with quality support from opener Rohit Sharma who has been in fantastic form recently.

At the same time, the West Indies certainly made life difficult for the hosts, with dominating performances from the likes of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder.

The Windies will be eager to push on and make their presence felt in the T20 clashes with the likes of Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard set to feature.

Squads for 1st T20:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.