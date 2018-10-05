हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live updates

India take on West Indies on Day 2 of the 1st Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. 

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live updates
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

India take on West Indies on Day 2 of the 1st Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. 

Follow the live updates from Day 2: 

# Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant start the proceedings for India. 

# India 364/4

After a remarkable Day 1, the Indian batsmen will look to add on to their overnight score of 364/4 on the second day. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, batting at 72 (137), and Rishabh Pant (17) will try and push India to a 500+ score and put their side on the driver’s seat. 

Earlier on Day 1, 18-year-old debutant Prithvi Shaw stole the show with his scintillating 99-ball century. The ton saw him break several records and join a list of elite players. Shaw scored 134 runs off 154 balls and shared a 206-run with Cheteshwar Pujara (86) for the second-wicket, steering India to a rocker of a start. 

The West Indies bowlers, however, had a lackluster day. They failed to trouble the Indian batsmen and leaked runs at an alarming rate, allowing India to their highest score against West Indies in a Day’s play (364).

Playing XI: 

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(Captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.

Tags:
India vs West IndiesINDvsWIVirat KohliTest cricketBCCIPrithvi Shaw

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close