India vs West Indies 1st Test live updates

India take on West Indies in the 1st Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday.

Follow the live match updates here:

# Cheteshwar Pujara is in at number three.

# Wicket!! Shannon Gabriel swings the ball in, traps KL Rahul plumb on the front. Rahul departs for a duck. India 3/1!

# KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw open the innings for India.

#Prithvi Shaw, 18, makes his debut while pacer Sherman Lewis debuts for West Indies.

Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(Captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

After a long English summer, the World No 1 side are back to their den. India start as favourites against West Indies, who last played white ball cricket in August against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli, who was rested after the England tour, comes back to lead India.

The Indian team, after a dismal 1-4 loss to England, will look to get back to winning ways. India dropped both Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and roped in Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, who earned a maiden-India call up on the back of stunning First-class figures.

Breaking away from their tradition of not speaking about team selection in advance, the Indian team on Wednesday named a 12-man squad a day before the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot.

The 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw, named in the 12-man list, is likely to open alongside KL Rahul in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. However, Hanuma Vihari, who had scored a half-century and picked up three wickets on debut in the final Test against England in September, along with uncapped Mayank Agarwal was overlooked for the opening Test.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican.