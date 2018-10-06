हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

1st Test, Day 3 Live: West Indies in deep trouble as Indian bowlers look to pile on the advantage

India take on West Indies on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Saturday. 

1st Test, Day 3 Live: West Indies in deep trouble as Indian bowlers look to pile on the advantage
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Here are the live-match updates from Day 3: 

# Shannon Gabriel is the last man for West Indies and will be facing an uphill battle against the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja. 

# Lewis is sent back to the pavilion soon enough following a beautiful delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin. West Indies are all set to crumble for a low score after being 9 wickets down. Sherman Lewis      0(3), West Indies 163/9 after 44 overs.  

# Sheman Lewis is the new man on the crease. 

# Wicket!! West Indies in deep trouble as Royston Chase is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin for a well made 53. Ashwin deceives the batsman with some vicious turn off the pitch leaving him baffled. Royston Chase 53 (79), West Indies 159/8 after 43.2 overs. 

# Devendra Bishoo, the next man on the crease will be looking to provide some valuable support to Royston Chase who is looking good having brought up his half-century, West Indies 157/7 after 42 overs.    

# Wicket!! Keemo Paul falls short of a well-deserved half-century. His entertaining knock finally comes to an end after attempting to smash Umesh Yadav for a boundary, only to lob the bouncer down to Pujara who makes no mistake. Keemo Paul 47(39), West Indies 147/7 after 39 overs.   

# Roston Chase and Keemo Paul ensure a steady start for the visitors with the latter in good nick. West Indies 142/6  

#West Indies 118/6

The Indian bowling attack will be looking to restrict the opposition to a paltry score with an efficient bowling display ensuring a dismal overnight score of 94/6 in 29 overs. Roston Chase and Keemo Paul, on the other hand, will be looking to lend a degree of respectability to the scorecard by scoring runs early on.

The Indian batsmen plundered runs after being sent in to bat early in the first test as captain Virat Kohli, debutant Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed majestic centuries leading the team on to a score of 649. 

Playing XI: 

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(Captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.

Tags:
India vs West IndiesIndiaWest IndiesRajkotPrithvi ShawVirat Kohli

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close