India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Live Updates

India vs West Indies

India will take on West Indies in the second T20 of the three-match series scheduled against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Here are the live match updates:  

The first T20 between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata turned out to be a thriller after the West Indies were dismissed for a score of just 109 by India, having been sent in to bat first by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. 

The West Indies never really managed to make their presence felt, losing wickets at regular intervals. Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer were dismissed cheaply by the Indian bowling juggernaut setting the stage for an embarrasing collapse. 

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, picking 3 wickets.

However, the Windies fought hard to dismiss the openers early, with the hosts in a spot of bother at one stage.  

A vital partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey ensured a victorious chase, with Krunal Pandya providing some valuable support from the other end when it mattered the most. 

India enjoy a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking to ensure a similar performance in Lucknow as well. 

Squads for 2nd T20: 

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas. 

India vs West IndiesINDvsWIRohit SharmaT20 cricketBCCICarlos BraithwaiteLucknow

