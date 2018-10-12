India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

India take on West Indies on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Here are the live match updates:

# Kraigg Braithwaite and Kieran Powell open the innings for West Indies with Umesh Yadav all set to kick off proceedings with the ball.

# Fast bowler Shardul Thakur is the 5th debutant for team India this year and will be looking to make an impact early on.

Proud moment for @imShard as he receives his Test cap from @RaviShastriOfc, becomes the 294th player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/2XcClLka9a — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018

#Skipper Jason Holder makes a comeback to the side as a replacement for Keemo Paul while spinner Jomel Warrican makes an appearance in place of Sherman Lewis. Kemar Roach misses out for the visitors.

#The Indian lineup has only one change with Shami Ahmed making way for Shardul Thakur.

Playing XI:

India: K.L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

#West Indies have won the toss and captain Jason Holder has decided to bat first.

Update from the toss. Windies have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd Test at Hyderabad.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/K3k1yV4tpF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018

India will start as favourites against the West Indies at home in the 2nd test at Hyderabad having registered a comprehensive win by a margin of an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot early on.

The Men in Blue will be eager to ensure a clean sweep against the West Indies, following a dismal 1-4 loss against England, with the side all set to tour Australia in the coming months.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback after a shambolic batting performance in the 1st test with the batsmen rendered incapable of making an impact at any stage.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmeyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (capt), Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo/Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel