India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2 live updates

India is all set to take on West Indies on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here are the live-match updates from Day 2:

Indian bowlers enjoyed the upper hand on Day 1 of the 2nd test at Hyderabad and seemed all set to restrict the West Indies to a total below 200 just like the scenario at Rajkot where the visitors failed to put up a fight at any stage.

Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav wrecked havoc with the ball picking 3 wickets apiece, striking at crucial intervals with the batsmen guilty of poor shot selection at the same time.

However, a much-needed partnership between skipper Jason Holder and Roston Chase led the West Indies to a score of 295/7 at stumps on Day 1 with Chase all set for a much-deserved century.

However, Virat Kohli will be looking to make amends on Day 2 by restricting the batting side to a score below 350 with the unexpected absence of Shardul Thakur an area of concern for the skipper.

Chase will be looking to continue in the same vein as on Day 1 with his ability to counter the Indian bowling attack effectively drawing much praise and appreciation from the experts.

Playing XI:

India: K.L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.