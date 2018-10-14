India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3 live updates

India will take on the West Indies on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Here are the live-match updates from Day 3-

# Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in!

# Wicket! 4 wickets for Jason Holder who has been sensational for the West Indies and has led from the front at every stage. Holder has dismissed Ravindra Jadeja who scored a century in the 1st test for a duck, trapping him Lbw with the ball angling in viciously!! 2 wickets in 3 balls for Holder. Ravindra Jadeja 0(2) India 314/6 (83.3 overs)

# Ravindra Jadeja is the new man on the crease!

# Wicket! Skipper Jason Holder has been the most effective bowler for the West Indies throughout the test and he has ensured a crucial blow yet again with the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane who departs for a clinical 80 off 183 balls. Rahane tried to guide a rising delivery down safely but failed to negotiate the delivery effectively, handing a simple catch to Shai Hope. Ajinkya Rahane 80 (183) India 314/5 (83.1 overs)

# 150-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant off a glorious boundary by Rahane who has ensured a confident start. India 312/4 (81.2 overs)

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and rising star Rishabh Pant helped ensured an excellent finish for team India with a 146-run partnership on Day 2. The West Indies were restricted to a score of 311 early on following a stunning display by Umesh Yadav who picked a 6-wicket haul for the hosts.

However, things were not as easy as expected for India with K.L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara dismissed cheaply leaving the side in a spot of bother at one stage. However, Rahane and Pant managed to tilt the momentum in favour of India with excellent performances despite the dismissal of skipper Virat Kohli, setting the stage for the coming days.

Both the batsmen will be looking to complete well-deserved centuries on Day 3 which will set the stage for a huge lead, go a long way in ensuring a clinical victory.

Playing XI:

India: K.L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.