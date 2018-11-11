India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Live Updates

India is all set to take on West Indies in the last T20 of the three-match series scheduled between the nations on Sunday.

Here are the live-match updates:

# Indian opener Rohit Sharma needs to score 69 runs in order to overtake Martin Guptill and become the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

# The Indian team management has decided to rest Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming third Paytm T20I against the Windies in Chennai. Siddharth Kaul has been added to the squad as replacement.

The second T20 between India and West Indies proved to be a one-sided contest with the Men in Blue scoring 195 runs after being put in to bat first with a fine century from skipper Rohit Sharma.

The West Indies were never really in the chase and failed to pace their chase well, losing a flurry of wickets in the early and middle overs.

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer failed to make their presence felt for the visitors yet again, who crumbled for a paltry score of 124, losing by a margin of 71 runs.

Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed, pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Kuldeep Ahmed set the stage for the Indian bowling attack, picking 2 wickets apiece after opener Rohit Sharma dominated the Windies bowling attack.

India have clinched the three-match series 2-0 and will be looking to ensure a win in the final T20 as well.

Squads for 3rd T20:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.