India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Live Updates

India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Here are the live-match updates:  

The third ODI between India and West Indies proved to be a thriller with Virat Kohli scoring yet another century, making it 3 centuries in as many ODIs. India were handed a target of 283 following a handy cameo from Ashley Nurse in the last few overs with the Windies all set to be restricted below 250 at one stage.

With Virat Kohli in the middle, India were expected to romp home but his unexpected dismissal permitted the West Indies to make a comeback resulting in a maiden win by 43 runs. 

Veteran spinner Marlon Samuels was the pick of the West Indian bowlers, with figures of 3/12 dismissing key batsman Virat Kohli when it mattered the most.

However, India will be looking to make it 2-1 by registering a win at any cost in the Mumbai ODI with all-rounder Kedar Jadhav expected to feature in the lineup. The Windies on the other hand would now hope that the momentum from the third clash carries them past the finish line in the matches to come. 

Squads for 4th ODI: 

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey. 

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy.

Must Watch

