India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Live Score, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his men will take on West Indies in the fifth and the final one-day international today. While Men in Blue will clinch the series 3-1 if they win today's match, the hosts will have to fight really hard to level the series.

Jason Holder's men can take confidence from the fact that they dismantled the Indian batting order to register their first win of the series in 4th ODI. While Indian bowlers restricted Windies to a paltry total of 189 runs, the bowlers really fought back hard as the visitors fell short by 11 runs.

It remains to be seen whether Kohli will give a chance to rising Indian star Rishab Pant in place of Kedar Jadhav or Yuvraj Singh. Despite being a batting powerhouse, India have not had the kind of dominance they were expected to.

Kedar Jadhav has got a number of chances to prove his utility in the side but lacks consistency. It will be interesting to see if he keeps his place in the side since he is struggling for runs of late.

The surprise win would have certainly boosted the confidence of the West Indies and they will strive even harder for a series-levelling win.

However, it will be easier said than done since Indian players would be like wounded tigers after enduring an embarrassing defeat against a second string side and are expected to come hard at the hosts.

The home openers -- Evin Lewis and Kyle Hopes -- had got starts in the previous match as they succeeded to keep the Indian bowlers at bay for close to 20 overs in a decent beginning.

In fact, the following batsmen too managed double digit scores which would give them the belief that they can handle this Indian attack better.

The bowling attack of home team, led by captain Jason Holder, is not something which can intimidate the Indian batsmen but they will take heart from their performance in the last match and strive for another magic win.

Here is all you need to know about today's match:

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

When will the India vs West Indies 5th ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI will be played on July 6, 2017.

Where will the India vs West Indies 5th ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 5th ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 5th ODI start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies 5th ODI will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies 5th ODI match online?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI match can be streamed online at SonyLIV. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow http://zeenews.india.com/cricket