हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Live Updates

India is all set to take on West Indies in the last ODI of the 5-match series scheduled between the two nations at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. 

India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

India is all set to take on West Indies in the last ODI of the 5-match series scheduled between the two nations at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. 

Here are the live match updates:

# Shai Hope walks down at No 3!  

# Wicket! Kieran Powell has been dismissed by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar off the fourth delivery of the first over with a swinging delivery which induced an edge off Powell to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni who makes no mistakes. Kieran Powell 0(4), West Indies 1/1(0.4 overs)

# West Indian opener Kieran Powell has walked down to the middle with Rovman Powell who has been promoted up the order. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is all set to kick off proceedings for team India with the ball.  

# WI XI: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas  

# IND XI:  Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

# West Indies win toss and opt to bat first

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies proved to be a one-sided contest with the Men in Blue scoring 377 runs after being put in to bat first with centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayadu.

The West Indies were never really in the chase and failed to pace their chase well, losing a flurry of wickets in the early and middle overs. 

A rare off-day for Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the visitors who crumbled for a score of 153, losing by a margin of 224 runs. 

Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Kuldeep Ahmed were the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking 3 wickets apiece after opener Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayadu dominated the Windies bowling attack, having opted to bat first. 

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and will be looking to ensure a win in the final ODI as well. 

Squads for 5th ODI: 

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey. 

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy.

Tags:
India vs West IndiesINDvsWIVirat KohliODI CricketBCCIJason HolderThiruvananthapuram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close