हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: BCCI changes venue for 2nd ODI from Indore to Visakhapatnam

The venue for second ODI between India and West Indies changed to Visakhapatnam.

India vs West Indies: BCCI changes venue for 2nd ODI from Indore to Visakhapatnam
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the venue for second ODI match between India and West Indies will be Visakhapatnam's, Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its statement did not reveal why the venue for the second match has been changed. However, the shift in venue could possibly be because of the tussle between the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI over the distribution of tickets. 

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 percent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium must be put on public sale, which effectively leaves 10 percent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

In this case, Indore's Holkar stadium has the capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA was left with 2700 complimentary tickets.

The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors and thus the bone of contention.

The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units.

The match was earlier scheduled to played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 24th 2018.

The revised schedule for the ODI series is as follows:

Date Match Venue
21st October 1st ODI Guwahati
24th October 2nd ODI Visakhapatnam
27th October 3rd ODI Pune
29th October 4th ODI Mumbai
1st November 5th ODI Thiruvananthapuram

West Indies are set to play two Tests, five One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals against India in a month-long tour starting from October 4 to November 11.

The ODI series between India and West Indies will commence on October 21 and conclude on November 1. 

The First Test series between the two teams is scheduled to start on Thursday. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
India vs West IndiesIndiaWest IndiesBCCIVisakhapatnam

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close