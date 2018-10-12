India vs West Indies: BCCI shifts venue for 4th ODI from Wankhede to CCI, Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday changed the venue for the fourth One Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies.

In a media release, BCCI said that the venue has now been changed to Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai from Wankhede Stadium.

"Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," the statement read.

The need for a shift in venue arose due to original host, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) citing its inability to issue tenders to the vendors for the ODI, according to PTI report.

The city's cricket body had already cited its inability in hosting the ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, primary because of financial constraints.

On Thursday, the MCA officials had met a senior BCCI official and had apprised him of the difficulties. They had even suggested that the Board should host the game.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14. Since then, there has been no clarity on who would operate the MCA bank account.

The picturesque Brabourne Stadium, located minutes away from the Wankhede Stadium, has hosted international matches in the past besides practice games of visiting international teams.

The CCI last hosted an international game in 2009, a Test match against Australia.

Find below the revised schedule for ODI series between India and West Indies.

Date Match Venue 21st October 1st ODI Guwahati 24th October 2nd ODI Visakhapatnam 27th October 3rd ODI Pune 29th October 4th ODI CCI, Mumbai 1st November 5th ODI Thiruvananthapuram

Both the teams are currently playing their second Test in Hyderabad after India won the first Test by 272 runs and an innings against West Indies.

India and West Indies are scheduled to lock horns for the ODI series starting from October 21 which will go on till November 1.

(With PTI inputs)