India vs West Indies: India announce 12-man squad for 2nd Test, Hanuma Vihari-Mayank Agarwal sidelined

The Indian team on Thursday announced a 12-man squad for the second and final Test match against West Indies, which is scheduled to start on October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Team India for the 2nd Test against Windies at Hyderabad #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QMgNm6jf4Q — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018

India made one change to their 12-man list. Uncapped seamer Shardul Thakur replaces Mohammed Siraj in the list. Skipper Virat Kohli and the Indian management are likely to field an unchanged XI, from the first match.

Prithvi Shaw, 18, who scored a scintillating century on debut in the first match will open alongside KL Rahul. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant form the middle-order. India are also likely to play a three spinner and two pacer combination against the Windies.

Hanuma Vihari and uncapped Mayank Agarwal, sidelined in the first Test, were again overlooked for the second match. Hanuma Vihari had scored a half-century and picked up three wickets on his debut in the final Test match against England in September.

India lead the two-match series 1-0. They had registered a comprehensive innings and 272-run win over West Indies in the first Test at Rajkot.

India’s 12-man squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur.