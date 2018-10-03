India vs West Indies: Selection process not my job, says Kohli on batsman Karun Nair's omission

Commenting on the ongoing selection debate with regard to Karun Nair's continuous non-selection for team India, skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that the selection process is not his job.

Karun Nair became the second Indian to score a triple century after Virender Sehwag, smashing an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai. The knock consisting of thirty-two boundaries and four sixes drew special praise from a range of top cricketers like Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh and none other than Sehwag who congratulated the lad following his fine accomplishment.

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016

However, despite scoring a triple-hundred Nair was not included in the playing XI for the next match. He also did not get any chances in the England tour and warmed the bench throughout the series.

"Selection is not my job. As a team, we are doing what we are supposed to. Everyone should be aware of their respective jobs," Kohli told reporters."The selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job,"

"You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside," he added.

Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad also clarified that Nair was spoken to at length over his omission.