हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Twitter abuzz as fans react strongly to Rohit Sharma's exclusion

The 31-year-old finished as the second highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup scoring 317 at an average of 105.67 

India vs West Indies: Twitter abuzz as fans react strongly to Rohit Sharma&#039;s exclusion
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Team India is all set to battle it out against the West Indies at home, having emerged victorious in the Asia Cup under skipper Rohit Sharma, lifting the trophy for the 7th time. 

Sharma led from the front ensuring consistent performances, at the top of the order which played a key role in India's success. The 31-year-old finished as the second highest run-scorer in the tournament scoring 317 at an average of 105.67, trailing leading run scorer Shikhar Dhawan by just 25 runs.

However, the selection committee has opted to exclude the opener from the squad for the upcoming test series leaving the fans displeased.

Here is the list of players who have made the cut: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), H Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Umesh Yadav, M Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Many have taken to Twitter in order to express their anger with regard to the committee's decision. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

Tags:
India vs West IndiesIndiaWest IndiesRohit SharmaRajkot

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close