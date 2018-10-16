India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav replaces Shardul Thakur in ODIs following Test heroics

Indian fast-bowler Umesh Yadav has replaced fellow speedster Shardul Thakur in India's squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies at Guwahati and Vishakapatnam on 21, 24 October as confirmed by the BCCI on Tuesday.

Thakur sustained an unfortunate groin injury on his Test debut in the 2nd clash at Hyderabad against the West Indies, hobbling off the field after ten balls. He was also ruled out of the recently concluded Asia Cup midway through the tournament after being sidelined due to the same injury.

The 27-year-old has been ruled out of the entire series, after sustaining a 'right adductor tendon' injury as confirmed by the BCCI recently.

Umesh Yadav made his presence felt in Thakur's absence at Hyderabad, leading from the front by picking wickets at regular intervals. Yadav emerged as the third ever fast bowler in Indian cricket to pick 10 wickets on home turf after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath, ensuring a comprehensive win for the hosts.

He will be looking to make this opportunity count, having last featured in an ODI clash back in July at Lord's during India's tour of England.

Indian team for 1st & 2nd ODI against Windies: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav