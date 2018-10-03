India vs West Indies: Want Prithvi Shaw to play natural game, says Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said he wanted Prithvi Shaw to play his natural game for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies.

Prithvi Shaw, who was also part of the Indian side for the last two Tests against England, is a serious contender for the opener's slot and could make his Test debut when India take on West Indies in the first Test on Thursday.

"I'm definitely happy for him. I've been following him since his young days for Mumbai, we practised together. He's an attacking opening batsman. He's been doing so well for Mumbai, India A on a consistent basis, so that's the reward he got. I'm sure he'll do well," Rahane said.

The 18-year-old Mumbaikar has scored 1,478 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 56.72. Shaw had seven centuries and five fifties to his name with a high score of 188 runs.

"I wish him good luck and I am sure he will do well. I just want him to play as he has been doing for Mumbai and India A and I think he will be fine," Rahane added.

Rahane said that the Test series will be a good platform for uncapped players like Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Siraj to showcase their talent.

"They know their role in the team and the team management is backing each and every individual. As a newcomer, it is about going out there and expressing yourself rather than thinking about the future or think about what is going to happen after these two Test matches," Rahane said.

