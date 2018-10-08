हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Windies announce squad for ODI-T20 series, Gayle unavailable

Senior cricketer Chris Gayle had earlier opted out of the series against India, citing personal reasons. He, however, made himself available for the home series against England and the 2019 World Cup. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Monday named the West Indies squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India. Jason Holder will lead the One-Day side while Carlos Brathwaite is set to captain in the Twenty20 Internationals. 

"We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time, however, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the World Cup in 2019," WICB selection panel Chairman Courtney Browne said in a statement. 

The WICB included three uncapped players, opener Hemraj Chandrapaul, all-rounder Fabian Allen and pacer Oshane Thomas,  in the squads. Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell make their comeback in the T20 squad. 

"As we continue our Cricket World Cup preparations, the upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent," Browne said. 

"The team will continue to retain some experienced players who will work alongside the younger group...Offer our congratulations to the players making their international debuts and welcome back Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard to international cricket," he added.

ODI Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

T20I Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

(With Agency inputs)

India vs West IndiesWest Indies squadChris GayleKieron PollardAndre RussellCricket

