India vs West Indies

India vs Windies: Mumbai ODI in limbo due to MCA bank account, ad right issues

COA chief Vinod Rai has stated that a feasible solution would soon be worked out.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

The BCCI is confident that the Mumbai Cricket Association will host India's fourth ODI against the West Indies on October 29 despite the roadblocks cited by the state body's officials.

MCA officials on Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of the prevailing difficulties, including their inability to operate the MCA bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.

"We have apprised the BCCI that there is nobody available to operate the bank account and inviting tenders for the game," a top MCA official told PTI.

"We haven't yet awarded any tenders for in-stadia advertising, catering, housekeeping, private security and other responsibilities involved for the October 29 game," the official added.

However, COA chief Vinod Rai said a feasible solution would soon be worked out.

"I am not at all saying that the Mumbai ODI will be shifted. Yes, they have raised some issues and I am confident that we will have a feasible solution," Rai told PTI.

"The MCA secretary Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court through a notice of motion for the appointment for an ad-hoc committee for the India-West Indies One Day International."

"However, the High Court has asked them to approach the Supreme Court. The applicants Unmesh Khanwilkar and Ganesh Iyer are yet to decide whether they will be going to the Supreme Court or not," another official, who is in the know of things, said.

However, the official said that there is no option but to approach the apex court for the smooth conduct of the One-Day match and day-to-day administration.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising of two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14.

The Association had earlier adopted a "wait and watch" policy over the issue of complimentary passes. That issue has been sorted after it was decided that membership tickets won't be counted inside the 10 percent complimentary passes as per the new constitution.

"However, now the first issue is about seeking clarity on the operation of bank accounts and for making various payments including salaries. The BCCI has assured that issue of complimentary passes will be resolved," the official signed off. 

India vs West Indies

