India vs Australia

India will take no prisoners, enjoy a good chance of beating Australia: Ravi Shastri

India will take no prisoners, enjoy a good chance of beating Australia: Ravi Shastri
Image Credits: PTI

Head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his strong belief that India will “take no prisoners” and enjoy a good chance of recording a historic truimph against Australia at home during a media briefing ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.  

"We are taking no prisoners. We want to go out and put our best foot forward, focus on our game," said Shastri. 

"I believe that just considering the manner in which the side has been playing over the last four to five years gives India a good chance of beating Australia at home. It is also important to consider India's performance in the last away series against the Aussies."  

"The nucleus of the team is very much the same. The side has also gained a lot of experience after indulging in a lot of touring over the last four years. If they learn from some of the mistakes they have made in the earlier tours, it will certainly hold them in good stead," he added. 

Shastri also encouraged his side to seize the big moments during clashes which can determine the momentum of the game, drawing references to the recent away series against South Africa and England.

"We will be looking to seize the big moments. If you consider the test matches against South Africa and England, they certainly do not reflect the real story. We have played some very tight test matches and also lost some big moments badly when went on to cost us the series," said the 56-year-old ex-cricketer.  

"It could have been just an hour in a session over 4 days which made all the difference whether in the series against South Africa or England. Every player, whether he is a bowler or batsman should look to learn from them," added Shastri.     

The Indian team is all set to battle it out against Australia in an crucial away series which comprises of three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs.

The hosts are missing out on the presence of ex-skipper Steve Smith and aggressive opener David Warner due to suspension which gives India a good chance of emerging dominant early on.  

