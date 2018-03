India Women suffer 97-run defeat, lose ODI series 3-0

Vadodara: India Women suffered their most embarrassing series defeats in recent times as Australia Women completed a 3-0 rout with a comprehensive 97-run drubbing of the hosts in the three-match ODI series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy smashed her way to a brilliant 133 off 115 balls with the Southern Stars piling up a massive 332 for 7.

In reply, India started off well riding on a 101-run partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 41 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (52 off 42 balls) but their fight fizzled out as they were all out for 235 in 44.4 overs.

Healy's maiden ODI hundred ensured that Australia's margin of victory only got bigger as India's campaign turned from bad to worse.

The humiliating series defeat comes right after the BCCI announced hefty central contracts, making Mithali Raj and Co richest players in women's cricket.

The World Cup semi-final victory last year looks like a distant memory and Australians have nicely exacted revenge beating the 'Women In Blue' in their own backyard.

With Punam Raut rightly dropped from the playing XI after her painful knock, Mandhana and Rodrigues did try their bit hitting 17 boundaries between them in the first 13 overs but Gardner struck twice in as many balls to decisively turn the match in Australia's favour.

Skipper Mithali Raj (21 off 38 balls) and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur (25 off 26 balls) added 46 runs for the third wicket but the target was well beyond their reach.

Kaur hit four boundaries before edging one off seamer Nicola Carey to Healy behind the stumps.

Deepti Sharma (36) and Sushma Verma (30) started off steadily but failed to finish the match as the hosts were all out for 235 in 44.4 overs.

Spinner Gardner took three wickets while pacers Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Australia lost their opener Nicole Bolton (11) after she was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht in the sixth over.

However, Healy anchored the innings by playing a match-winning knock of 133 runs which was peppered with 17 boundaries and two sixes.

Healy was assisted by vice-captain Haynes, who hit four boundaries. Beth Mooney (34) and Gardner (35) also played key knocks to help set a 300 plus target.

Brief Scores: Australia 332/7 (Alyssa Healy 133 off 115 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 2/51 in 5.3 overs). India 235 in 44.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Jemimah Rodrigues 42, Ashleigh Gardner 3/39). Australia won by 97 runs.