Indian bowler Mansi Joshi produces delivery of the year in a magical spell — WATCH

New Delhi: India women’s cricket team defeated Thailand by nine wickets in Group A match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo on Wednesday.

It was a complete performance from the Mithali Raj-led side. India first bowled out Thailand for 55, then chased down the target inside 13 overs.

But the moment which defined the match, and India's dominance came in the 8th over when Mansi Joshi produced just the perfect delivery to dismiss Thai skipper Sornnarin Tippoch.

WATCH the video here:

Bowled! A brilliant ball from India's Mansi Joshi clean bowls Thailand's Sornnarin Tippoch today at the #WWC17 Qualifier in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/SYjpwDKXwn — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2017

The 23-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler's figures were 5-4-4-3. She sent down 29 dot balls and the only delivery which resulted in runs – a boundary – was the first ball of the 10th over.