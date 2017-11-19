Indian bowlers got carried away by Lankan wicket-taking spree: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Delhi: Bhuvneshwar Kumar said Indian cricket team's pacers may have got excited seeing the purchase Sri Lanka's bowlers derived from the wicket at Eden Gardens, and got carried away.

"When we were watching how Sri Lanka were bowling, we were excited to bowl on that wicket. We tried too hard and could have stopped a few runs but the only thing we could have done is we could have been patient," Bhuvneshwar told reporters at the post day media interaction in Kolkata.

"He batted really well. We could have got him out and sent the team packing for another 60-70 runs but that did not happen. He batted so well and it was good for the team," said the swing bowler who returned figures of 4/88 in the first essay.

"The wicket got better if you compare to those two days (Day 1 and 2) and that is quite evident with the way the batsmen are batting. There were a few bad balls which we could have improved on but overall we are happy if not completely satisfied," Bhuvneshwar said.

Mohammed Shami, who had cramps on Saturday, took 4/100 and Umesh Yadav 2/79 as all wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings were scalped by fast bowlers.

" He bowled brilliantly today and gave us the breakthroughs.

Asked about the green top and the pacers taking all ten wickets for India, Bhuvneshwar said it`s a good thing "for a change."

"It's a good thing for a change. We wanted to make the most of this wicket. We bowled badly on this wicket but we tried our best to make the most of the conditions."

Shikhar Dhawan scored a fluent 94 on Day 4 before getting out to Dasun Shanaka. Bhuvneshwar heaped praises on the southpaw who was guilty of playing a poor shot in the first innings. He also grassed a Lahiru Thirimanne catch on Day 3.

Bhuvneshwar backed the southpaw, adding his innings put India in a good position.

"The way he got out was unlucky. In the first innings the wicket was tough and the way he batted in the second innings, he put us in a good position," Bhuvneshwar said.