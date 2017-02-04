Indian captain Virat Kohli shines on the cover of 2017 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack

New Delhi: Wisden Cricketers' Almanac yesterday unveiled Virat Kohli as its cover star for the year 2017, another another feather in the cap of the Indian skipper.

Kohli was given this honour following his sensational performance in 2016 in which he scored 2595 runs across all formats in International cricket.

Kohli is now the second Indian to receive this honour after Sachin Tendulkar, who adorned the front cover in 2014 after his retirement from international cricket.

When it comes to cricketers of Asian origin, England all-rounder Moeen Ali is the only other cricketer of Asian origin to feature cover of the magazine (in 2015).

Speaking about Kohli, Wisden's editor, Lawrence Booth was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo, "It underlines the fact that he is a very modern cricketer. It felt like the right time to get some unorthodoxy onto the cover. People often think of Wisden as a bastion of orthodoxy, but cricket is changing so rapidly that it felt like the right time to reflect that, and Kohli was the right man for the job."

"Kohli will be fresh in the mind of all cricket fans after his performances against England," Booth said. "He has pulled clear of the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and AB de Villiers, and is clearly the most exciting all-format batsman in world cricket."

The 2017 edition of Wisden will be published on April 6.