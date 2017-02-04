Indian captain Virat Kohli shines on the cover of 2017 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack
Kohli was given this honour following his sensational performance in 2016 in which he scored 2595 runs across all formats in International cricket.
New Delhi: Wisden Cricketers' Almanac yesterday unveiled Virat Kohli as its cover star for the year 2017, another another feather in the cap of the Indian skipper.
Kohli was given this honour following his sensational performance in 2016 in which he scored 2595 runs across all formats in International cricket.
Kohli is now the second Indian to receive this honour after Sachin Tendulkar, who adorned the front cover in 2014 after his retirement from international cricket.
When it comes to cricketers of Asian origin, England all-rounder Moeen Ali is the only other cricketer of Asian origin to feature cover of the magazine (in 2015).
.@imVkohli on @WisdenAlmanack 2017 cover - "right moment to make him Wisden's cover star", says @the_topspin. More: https://t.co/HyuAfz558k pic.twitter.com/VJc3CWP83y
— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 3, 2017
Speaking about Kohli, Wisden's editor, Lawrence Booth was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo, "It underlines the fact that he is a very modern cricketer. It felt like the right time to get some unorthodoxy onto the cover. People often think of Wisden as a bastion of orthodoxy, but cricket is changing so rapidly that it felt like the right time to reflect that, and Kohli was the right man for the job."
"Kohli will be fresh in the mind of all cricket fans after his performances against England," Booth said. "He has pulled clear of the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and AB de Villiers, and is clearly the most exciting all-format batsman in world cricket."
The 2017 edition of Wisden will be published on April 6.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Delhi: Section of building collapses in Connaught Place
- Odisha: 8 policemen killed, 5 injured in Maoist attack in Koraput
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!