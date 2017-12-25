Indian Cricket 2017: A year of brilliance
Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma sent records tumbling with the likes of former skipper MS Dhoni.
New Delhi: The Men in Blue finished off their 2017 calendar year with a T20I clean sweep over Sri Lanka, 3-0. The series displayed the brilliance of some of India's youngbloods like Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar etc. Even stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma sent records tumbling with the likes of former skipper MS Dhoni.
Here are the statistics of India's perfect performance in 2017:
Most wins for India against an opposition in T20Is:
- 10 - Australia, Sri Lanka
- 6 - Pakistan, South Africa
- 5 - Bangladesh, England
India's win in the final Sri Lanka game is their:
- First T20I win at the Wankhede (3 matches)
- First, win in limited-overs at Wankhede since October 2011 (5 matches).
India in a bi-lateral T20I series of three matches:
- v Australia, 2016 - Won
- v Sri Lanka, 2016 - Won
- v Zimbabwe, 2016 - Won
- v England, 2017 - Won
- v New Zealand, 2017 - Won
- v Sri Lanka, 2017 - Won
India in 2017:
- Played 53
- Won 37
- Lost 12
- Drawn 3
- NR 1
- Second-most wins by a team across all formats in a year.
Most wins across all International formats in a year:
- 38 Australia in 2003
- 37 India in 2017
- 35 Australia in 1999
India will be starting 2018 with a tour of South Africa from January 5th to February 24th – and both the teams will play a Test series, ODI series and T20I series against each other.