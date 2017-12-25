Indian Cricket 2017: A year of brilliance

New Delhi: The Men in Blue finished off their 2017 calendar year with a T20I clean sweep over Sri Lanka, 3-0. The series displayed the brilliance of some of India's youngbloods like Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar etc. Even stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma sent records tumbling with the likes of former skipper MS Dhoni.

Here are the statistics of India's perfect performance in 2017:

Most wins for India against an opposition in T20Is:

10 - Australia, Sri Lanka

6 - Pakistan, South Africa

5 - Bangladesh, England

India's win in the final Sri Lanka game is their:

First T20I win at the Wankhede (3 matches)

First, win in limited-overs at Wankhede since October 2011 (5 matches).

India in a bi-lateral T20I series of three matches:

v Australia, 2016 - Won

v Sri Lanka, 2016 - Won

v Zimbabwe, 2016 - Won

v England, 2017 - Won

v New Zealand, 2017 - Won

v Sri Lanka, 2017 - Won

India in 2017:

Played 53

Won 37

Lost 12

Drawn 3

NR 1

Second-most wins by a team across all formats in a year.

Most wins across all International formats in a year:

38 Australia in 2003

37 India in 2017

35 Australia in 1999

India will be starting 2018 with a tour of South Africa from January 5th to February 24th – and both the teams will play a Test series, ODI series and T20I series against each other.