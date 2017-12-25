हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
Indian Cricket 2017: A year of brilliance

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma sent records tumbling with the likes of former skipper MS Dhoni.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 18:49 PM IST
Comments |
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The Men in Blue finished off their 2017 calendar year with a T20I clean sweep over Sri Lanka, 3-0. The series displayed the brilliance of some of India's youngbloods like Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar etc. Even stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma sent records tumbling with the likes of former skipper MS Dhoni.

Here are the statistics of India's perfect performance in 2017:

Most wins for India against an opposition in T20Is:

  • 10 - Australia, Sri Lanka
  • 6 - Pakistan, South Africa 
  • 5 - Bangladesh, England 

India's win in the final Sri Lanka game is their:

  • First T20I win at the Wankhede (3 matches)
  • First, win in limited-overs at Wankhede since October 2011 (5 matches).

India in a bi-lateral T20I series of three matches:

  • v Australia, 2016 - Won 
  • v Sri Lanka, 2016 - Won 
  • v Zimbabwe, 2016 - Won 
  • v England, 2017 - Won 
  • v New Zealand, 2017 - Won 
  • v Sri Lanka, 2017 - Won

India in 2017:

  • Played 53
  • Won 37
  • Lost 12
  • Drawn 3
  • NR 1
  • Second-most wins by a team across all formats in a year.

Most wins across all International formats in a year:

  • 38 Australia in 2003
  • 37 India in 2017
  • 35 Australia in 1999

India will be starting 2018 with a tour of South Africa from January 5th to February 24th – and both the teams will play a Test series, ODI series and T20I series against each other.

