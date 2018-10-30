हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sourav Ganguly

Indian cricket is in danger: Sourav Ganguly raises concerns over BCCI functioning

Sourav Ganguly expressed a "deep sense of fear" over the current administration of Indian cricket, stating that it was presently in "danger".  

Image Courtesy: PTI

Former Indian skipper and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly has written to The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) questioning the handling of sexual harrassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. He further expressed a "deep sense of fear" over the current administration of Indian cricket, stating that it was presently in "danger".  

According to ANI, Ganguly has slammed the manner in which the reports of sexual harassment were being handled, terming the COA as "divided" in his letter. He further added that the image of the BCCI had taken a hit. 

"The recent reports of harassment have really made the BCCI look very poorly.. more so the way it has been handled. The committee of COA from four has come down to two and now the two seem to be divided," he said.    

Ganguly further elaborated on the factors which had resulted in his concerns over the administration of Indian cricket. 

"Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season ,which has never been heard of. Decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect, my experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better)," he said.  

"One of my friends who is involved in matters relating to functioning of the board asked me who they should go to. I had no answer. I had to ask whom I should invite for an international game from a particular association as I did not know what was going on," Ganguly added. 

On a concluding note, he highlighted the stunning growth of Indian cricket over years of hard work due to praiseworthy administration while expressing his concerns.

"Indian cricket with its massive following has been built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground. I at the present moment, think it's in danger,"

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as CAB president in 2015 following the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya. 

