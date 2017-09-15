close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 19:07
Indian cricket team hit the ground running two days ahead of Chennai ODI

New Delhi: We are just two days away from one of the most high-profile ODI series as India and Australia kick start the five-match campaign this Sunday. And ahead of the series, the Indian team is up and running as it sweated at the ground in Chennai where the first ODI will be played. Check out the pictures below.

There is anticipation that India will steamroll the Australians on the back of a 5-0 series win in Sri Lanka, as well as having the advantage of playing at home.

But whether that happens or not remains to be seen as one cannot discount the fact that the Aussies play good limited-overs cricket all around the world.

They are also the reigning world champions. They will be without the services of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood which makes their chances slightly slim in comparison to their opponents.

But all said and done, on the back of an explosive batting line-up led by Steve Smith, one cannot count the Aussies out.

