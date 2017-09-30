Indian cricket team sweat out ahead of Nagpur ODI

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the fifth ODI of the series on Sunday. It will be the final match of the series in which India are leading 3-1. Ahead of the match, which will be played in Nagpur, the Indian team put the pace and sweated out.

India should go in as favourites considering how dominant they have been in the series. See the pictures of their practice session below.

Ahead of the fifth & final #INDvAUS ODI, #TeamIndia went through a rigorous training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur pic.twitter.com/tnGbv18TeN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2017

India will look to get back to winning ways banking on in-form batsmen Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. The hosts, who played pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be forced to make changes in the bowling department which failed to look lethal in the last match.

Spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key in the middle overs to provide important breakthroughs. The visitors, however, will look to emulate the previous ODI to end the series on a respectable note.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Steven Smith (captain), Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis BenchGlenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Hilton Cartwright. (With IANS inputs)