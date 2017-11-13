हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Indian cricket team to fly business class during home series as well

Reportedly, the players have been facing problems while flying within the country, with some complaining about selfie requests from fellow passengers and less leg space (in economy class). 

ANI| Last Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 13:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian cricketers will now fly in business class after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved the proposal to upgrade their domestic air travel.

The proposal has been approved in a recently-held meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi, BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who had proposed this upgrade, told ANI over the phone.

Earlier, the facility was only provided to the captain and the coach. 

After beating New Zealand in the ODI and the T20I series, India are now scheduled to take on Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, beginning November 16.

