Indian cricket team to watch 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' together

To be held on Wednesday, the special screening will be taking place at a theatre in Versova here, confirmed producer Ravi Bhagchandka in a statement.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 23:11
Indian cricket team to watch &#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039; together

Mumbai: The Indian cricket team will be coming together to watch the special screening of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar`s biography "Sachin: A Billion Dreams".

Earlier this month, Tendulkar also had a special screening for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

indian cricket teamSachin tendulkarcricket news

From Zee News

