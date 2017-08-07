Indian Cricket Team's night out with The Great Khali in Sri Lanka – See Pics!

close
Team India will now aim to look for a complete Lankan whitewash when they head down to Pallekele International Stadium, Balagolla for the third and final Test match on August 12.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 14:24
Indian Cricket Team&#039;s night out with The Great Khali in Sri Lanka – See Pics!
Screen Grab (Twitte – shikhardofficia)

New Delhi: Team India registered yet another victory over Sri Lanka when Virat Kohli's army won by an innings and 53 runs to wrap up the series in their favour, at Colombo, on Sunday. Right after the post-match conference, the team ran into WWE superstar, The Great Khali. A delightful meeting indeed as few members of the squad took to social media sites to post pictures on the same.

"It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!" tweeted the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he posted a picture along with Khali, on Twitter.

Some of the other players include Umesh Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan, who took to their official Instagram account to post the picture along with a caption.

Umesh Yadav tweeted, "When Strength meets Size Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali."While the left-handed opener tweeted,"Enjoyed meeting The Great Khali lastnite... Saari body nikal gayi sabki." Dhawan's post revealed that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya was also present.

 

When Strength meets Size Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali.

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

Shikhar Dhawan – Enjoyed meeting The Great Khali lastnite... Saari body nikal gayi sabki

 

Enjoyed meeting The Great Khali lastnite... Saari body nikal gayi sabki

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Team India will now aim to look for a complete Lankan whitewash when they head down to Pallekele International Stadium, Balagolla for the third and final Test match on August 12.  

