Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan becomes proud father of a baby boy
New Delhi: Irfan Pathan on Tuesday announced the birth of a baby boy. The gifted all-rounder took to Twitter shared the good news with his fans, and said he's "blessed".
The 32-year-old all-rounder from Baroda married to Safa Baig in February 2016. He wrote on his Twitter handle that, “Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay (sic.), blessed with a baby boy.”
Regarded as one of the most gifted all-rounders India has ever produced, Irfan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is.
He however failed to consolidate his place in the national team, and found himself leading Baroda's domestic campaigns with brother Yusuf.
