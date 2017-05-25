Indian cricketers, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar review 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

New Delhi: India's greatest cricketer ever, Sachin Tendulkar, is se to enthrall audience with his biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams on May 26. A grand premiere was organiser for the members of present Indian team and some special guests by Tendulkar, and the players' take post watching the movie was as apt as it can get.

The biopic's premiere was exclusively organised for the Men in Blue before they take off to England for participating in the ICC Champions Trophy starting June 1. Other then the Indian players, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also present at the premier with boyfriend and India captain Virat Kohli.

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premiere

The film is based on the life of the legendary Master Blaster and as per reports, it features some unseen and unheard stories of Tendulkar's cricket and personal life.

"Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions! @sachin_rt," tweeted KL Rahul.

"Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it's a great story by the great man @sachin_rt," tweeted Bhuvi.

"Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi's movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him," wrote Dhawan on his Twitter wall.

"thank you Sachin Sir for inspiring everyone Indian @sachin_rt," tweeted Rahane.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a biographical flick written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions. The music for the fil is composed by A R Rahman.